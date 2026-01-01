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2017 BMW X1

Details

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+ taxes & licensing
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2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
14142955.812723974?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34285

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Weilai Automotive Inc

4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7

(647) 370-7596

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VIN WBXHT3C37H5F73502

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ST26076
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Weilai Automotive Inc

Weilai Automotive Inc

Scarborough Location

4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
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(647) 370-7596

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Weilai Automotive Inc

(647) 370-7596

2017 BMW X1