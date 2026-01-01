$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 BMW X1
xDrive28i
2017 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
(647) 370-7596
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN WBXHT3C37H5F73502
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # ST26076
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Weilai Automotive Inc
2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop/No Accident/Manual/Low KMs 147,988 KM $3,395 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA35 AMG 113,091 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX/Low KMs/Gas Saver! 83,690 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Email Weilai Automotive Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weilai Automotive Inc
Scarborough Location
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(647) 370-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Weilai Automotive Inc
(647) 370-7596
2017 BMW X1