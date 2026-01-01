2017 Buick Encore

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8</p><div>For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at : www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/ At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now thats dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free. WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS. Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.</div><div> </div><div>Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are WITHOUT SAFETY CERTIFICATION plus HST & licensing & $22 Omvic Fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $895  which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals</div>

2017 Buick Encore

225,613 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Buick Encore

EXTRA CLEAN-BACK CAM- BLUETOOTH & MORE!

Watch This Vehicle
14138602

2017 Buick Encore

EXTRA CLEAN-BACK CAM- BLUETOOTH & MORE!

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

  1. 1779464960
  2. 1779464961
  3. 1779464960
  4. 1779464959
  5. 1779464961
  6. 1779464960
  7. 1779464959
  8. 1779464960
  9. 1779464961
  10. 1779464958
  11. 1779464959
  12. 1779464959
  13. 1779464960
  14. 1779464959
  15. 1779464957
  16. 1779464959
  17. 1779464957
  18. 1779464958
  19. 1779464960
  20. 1779464959
  21. 1779464959
  22. 1779464958
  23. 1779464959
  24. 1779464958
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
225,613KM
Good Condition
VIN KL4CJASB1HB085058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WE FINANCE EVERYONE 💯 APPROVED
  • Mileage 225,613 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8

For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at : www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/ At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free. WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS. Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are WITHOUT SAFETY CERTIFICATION plus HST & licensing & $22 Omvic Fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $895  which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla BACK CAM- BLUETOOTH-HEATED SEATS & MORE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla BACK CAM- BLUETOOTH-HEATED SEATS & MORE 237,356 KM $10,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A4 Progressiv - NAV- LEATHER- BACK CAM- SR/F& MORE! for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Audi A4 Progressiv - NAV- LEATHER- BACK CAM- SR/F& MORE! 153,394 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge LEATHER-SUNROOF - NAV-BACK CAM& MORE! for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Ford Edge LEATHER-SUNROOF - NAV-BACK CAM& MORE! 192,166 KM $7,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2017 Buick Encore