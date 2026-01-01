$3,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE ECOBOOST | HEATED SEATS | NAVI | CAM |
2017 Ford Escape
SE ECOBOOST | HEATED SEATS | NAVI | CAM |
Location
Canadian Fine Motors
1882 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
647-686-7808
$3,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # A56213
- Mileage 265,123 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD "AS-IS"
***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST***
,
BLACK WITH OVER BLACK INT,
NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, REAR, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE!
**PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $1500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE. *DO NOT REFER TO CALCULATE MY PAYMENT TAB FOR CASH PURCHASE. **
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
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Powertrain
Additional Features
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647-686-7808