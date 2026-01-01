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<p>THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS<br><br><br>***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST***<br>,</p><p>BLACK WITH OVER BLACK INT,<br><br><br>NAVIGATION,  HEATED SEATS, REAR, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE!<br><br><br>**PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $1500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE. *DO NOT REFER TO CALCULATE MY PAYMENT TAB FOR CASH PURCHASE. **<br><br></p>

2017 Ford Escape

265,123 KM

Details Description Features

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST | HEATED SEATS | NAVI | CAM |

Watch This Vehicle
14494594

2017 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST | HEATED SEATS | NAVI | CAM |

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

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Contact Seller

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
265,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G90HUA56213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # A56213
  • Mileage 265,123 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD "AS-IS"


***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST***
,

BLACK WITH OVER BLACK INT,


NAVIGATION,  HEATED SEATS, REAR, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE!


**PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $1500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE. *DO NOT REFER TO CALCULATE MY PAYMENT TAB FOR CASH PURCHASE. **

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
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647-686-7808

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$3,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2017 Ford Escape