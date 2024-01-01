$17,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY
Location
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-283-0849
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
153,724KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA44HU387876
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,724 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales
416-283-0849
2017 Hyundai Tucson