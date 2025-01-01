Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lexus GS

135,705 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lexus GS

350 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12940853

2017 Lexus GS

350 AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12940853.749326865?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29481
  2. 12940853
  3. 12940853
  4. 12940853
  5. 12940853
  6. 12940853
  7. 12940853
  8. 12940853
  9. 12940853
  10. 12940853
  11. 12940853
  12. 12940853
  13. 12940853
  14. 12940853
  15. 12940853
  16. 12940853
  17. 12940853
  18. 12940853
  19. 12940853
  20. 12940853
  21. 12940853
  22. 12940853
  23. 12940853
  24. 12940853
  25. 12940853
  26. 12940853
  27. 12940853
  28. 12940853
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,705KM
VIN JTHCZ1BL5HA004744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 004744
  • Mileage 135,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum AWD 99,628 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 149,650 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Peferred AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Peferred AWD 102,261 KM $18,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2017 Lexus GS