2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

100,935 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,935KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10452723
  • Stock #: 003508
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB2HV003508

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 003508
  • Mileage 100,935 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

