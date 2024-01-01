2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><br>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div></div>

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

128,891 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

S Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

S Awd

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 11021039
  2. 11021039
  3. 11021039
  4. 11021039
  5. 11021039
  6. 11021039
  7. 11021039
  8. 11021039
  9. 11021039
  10. 11021039
  11. 11021039
  12. 11021039
  13. 11021039
  14. 11021039
  15. 11021039
  16. 11021039
  17. 11021039
  18. 11021039
  19. 11021039
  20. 11021039
  21. 11021039
  22. 11021039
  23. 11021039
  24. 11021039
  25. 11021039
  26. 11021039
Contact Seller

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
128,891KM
Used
VIN WMWLU5C53H2C45607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,891 KM

Vehicle Description


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 102,075 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda Civic SE 91,617 KM $20,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 127,371 KM $17,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman