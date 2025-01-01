Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accident-free 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Symmetrical AWD and a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine. This well-equipped SUV features leather seats, heated front and rear seats, power sunroof, navigation, and dual-zone climate control. Enjoy confidence in any season with Subarus renowned all-wheel-drive system and advanced safety technologies. A perfect blend of comfort, performance, and reliability.</span></div><br /><div><span><b><br></b></span><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></div><br /><div><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1115 data-end=1118><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></div><hr data-start=1160 data-end=1163 /><h3 data-start=1165 data-end=1184><span><b><br /></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1165 data-end=1184><span><b>CERTIFICATION</b></span></h3><br /><div><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></div><hr data-start=1547 data-end=1550 /><h3 data-start=1552 data-end=1567><span><b><br /></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1552 data-end=1567><span><b>FINANCING</b></span></h3><br /><div><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></div><hr data-start=1911 data-end=1914 /><h3 data-start=1916 data-end=1930><span><b><br /></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1916 data-end=1930><span><b>WARRANTY</b></span></h3><br /><div><span>This Outback 3.6R Limited qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></div><hr data-start=2112 data-end=2115 /><h3 data-start=2117 data-end=2128><span><b><br /></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=2117 data-end=2128><span><b>PRICE</b></span></h3><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></div>

2017 Subaru Outback

148,891 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13053782

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13053782
  2. 13053782
  3. 13053782
  4. 13053782
  5. 13053782
  6. 13053782
  7. 13053782
  8. 13053782
  9. 13053782
  10. 13053782
  11. 13053782
  12. 13053782
  13. 13053782
  14. 13053782
  15. 13053782
  16. 13053782
  17. 13053782
  18. 13053782
  19. 13053782
  20. 13053782
  21. 13053782
  22. 13053782
  23. 13053782
  24. 13053782
  25. 13053782
  26. 13053782
  27. 13053782
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,891KM
VIN 4S4BSFLCXH3351290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 351290
  • Mileage 148,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Symmetrical AWD and a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine. This well-equipped SUV features leather seats, heated front and rear seats, power sunroof, navigation, and dual-zone climate control. Enjoy confidence in any season with Subarus renowned all-wheel-drive system and advanced safety technologies. A perfect blend of comfort, performance, and reliability.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Outback 3.6R Limited qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.
PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 150,000 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD 131,455 KM $25,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 148,891 KM $19,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2017 Subaru Outback