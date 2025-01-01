$19,895+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited
2017 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,891KM
VIN 4S4BSFLCXH3351290
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 351290
- Mileage 148,891 KM
Accident-free 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Symmetrical AWD and a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine. This well-equipped SUV features leather seats, heated front and rear seats, power sunroof, navigation, and dual-zone climate control. Enjoy confidence in any season with Subarus renowned all-wheel-drive system and advanced safety technologies. A perfect blend of comfort, performance, and reliability.
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
