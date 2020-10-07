Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Selective Motors

647-210-4496

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN

2017 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN

Location

Ontario Selective Motors

3569 St Clair Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 1L8

647-210-4496

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5839122
  • Stock #: 6869
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5HC806869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6869
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Back up Camera, Heated Steering wheel, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual airbags, Air-conditioning, Tilt wheel, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power windows. We encourage you to stop by and visit our showroom today and take this beautiful car for a test drive or feel free to call us and book an appointment that works best in your busy schedule! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! *Certification - All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Extended warranty is available for any vehicle up to 3 years for power train Engine & Transmission. WE ACCEPT YOUR TRADE-IN'S -- CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPRAISAL! Ontario Selective Motors is a trusted professional dealership proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area with a great selection of vehicles. The owner has been in the business over 10 years, they are dedicated to their clients and ensuring satisfaction and buyer confidence. At Ontario Selective Motors we put relationships first, which is why we commit ourselves to educating our costumers in all areas involved with their purchase. Our dealership is right on the main street and our sales team is always ready to serve you. We look forward to helping and meeting our clients in order to find them the vehicle they are looking for! TEL: (647) 210 4496 OR (647) 341 9300 ADDRESS: 3569 St. Clair Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1K1L8 EMAIL: Ontarioselectivemotors@yahoo.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Ontario Selective Motors

Ontario Selective Motors

3569 St Clair Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 1L8

