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Coming Soon – This vehicle is currently undergoing our reconditioning and preparation process. You may reserve this vehicle today for a future delivery date. Please note that vehicle preparation timelines may vary depending on the work required. Contact the dealership directly for the most accurate estimated availability date. Finance Price $20895 Cash Price $22395 | Remote starter | Accident free | Second row captains chairs | Pacifica Hybrid Touring-L | Plug in hybrid | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Power sliding doors | Power tailgate | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

139,550 KM

Details Description Features

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring-L 2WD

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14189417

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring-L 2WD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 14189417
  2. 14189417
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$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,550KM
VIN 2C4RC1L76JR365769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon – This vehicle is currently undergoing our reconditioning and preparation process. You may reserve this vehicle today for a future delivery date. Please note that vehicle preparation timelines may vary depending on the work required. Contact the dealership directly for the most accurate estimated availability date.

Finance Price $20895 Cash Price $22395 | Remote starter | Accident free | Second row captain's chairs | Pacifica Hybrid Touring-L | Plug in hybrid | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Power sliding doors | Power tailgate | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$20,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Chrysler Pacifica