$20,895+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring-L 2WD
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring-L 2WD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$20,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon – This vehicle is currently undergoing our reconditioning and preparation process. You may reserve this vehicle today for a future delivery date. Please note that vehicle preparation timelines may vary depending on the work required. Contact the dealership directly for the most accurate estimated availability date.
Finance Price $20895 Cash Price $22395 | Remote starter | Accident free | Second row captain's chairs | Pacifica Hybrid Touring-L | Plug in hybrid | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Power sliding doors | Power tailgate | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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