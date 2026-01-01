2018 GMC Terrain

Rear

Stabilitrak

Exhaust

Recovery Hooks

fuel

door handles

liftgate

body-colour

Side Rails

ENGINE

Sunglass storage

brakes

headlamps

Front

EMISSIONS

Assist handle

horn

SEATS

Driver

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

Seating

front passenger

Seat

4-wheel disc

Axle

Electric

vehicle diagnostics

overhead

Tire

Mirror

federal requirements

Passenger Side

12-Volt

SiriusXM

fore/aft

Audio system feature

Chassis

and head curtain side-impact

front and rear outboard seating positions

inside rearview auto-dimming

rear-window electric

stability control system with traction control

deep-tinted

2-way adjustable (up/down)

spare

heated driver and front passenger

Mirror caps

electronic with set and resume speed

TAIL LAMPS

display

high-performance

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint

single outlet

Sensor

Noise control system

Wheel

acoustic

front passenger presence detector

dual-note

Engine control

stop-start system

Brake lining

Duralife

front MacPherson strut

rear 4-link

front auxiliary

rear outboard

USB charging-only ports

push-button

driver seatback

front passenger seatback

Dealer Maintenance Notification

cargo area auxiliary

front passenger 4-way manual

Seat release levers

2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area

laminated windshield

Trim

electronic parking

to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features

located on the rear of the centre console

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

T135/70R16 blackwall

dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Seatback

cabin humidity

16 (40.6 cm) steel

located in the Driver Information Centre

details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

delete

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

roof-mounted shark fin

button and trigger based transmission interface

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as

GMC Smart Driver

rear power programmable

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map

dual-stage frontal

and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger

All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)

LED signature

3.5 monochromatic driver information screen

high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting

roof-mounted (Black side rails.)

front provisions

up/down with recline

rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest

flat-folding

mounted audio and phone interface

leather-wrapped 4-spoke

non-isolated

Black lower body

DIESEL B20

Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer GMC vehicles. See onstar...

auxiliary cabin

1.6L Turbo Diesel DOHC 4-cylinder (137 hp [102.0 kW] @ 3750 rpm

240 lb-ft of torque [325.0 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (Late availability.)

Filter

Diesel particle

11.8 front and 11.3 rear