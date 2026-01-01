$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD Diesel
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD Diesel
Location
King's Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
416-916-1514
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,445 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD Diesel Turbo Diesel Efficiency with All-Wheel Drive Capability The 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD Diesel stands out with rare turbo-diesel efficiency, confident all-wheel drive performance, and modern SUV practicality. Powered by a fuel-efficient Duramax® turbo-diesel engine, this Terrain delivers impressive torque, long highway range, and strong everyday usability making it an ideal compact SUV for Canadian driving conditions. Performance & Power 1.6L Turbocharged Duramax® Diesel Engine 137 Horsepower & 240 lb-ft of Torque 6-Speed Automatic Transmission All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Excellent highway fuel economy Strong low-end torque for confident acceleration Smooth, stable ride quality Interior & Comfort Premium Cloth Seating Heated Front Seats Power Drivers Seat Automatic Climate Control Push-Button Start Spacious 5-Passenger Cabin 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats Quiet, comfortable highway ride Technology & Key Features GMC Infotainment System with Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming Rearview Backup Camera Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB Connectivity Safety & Handling AWD Traction & Stability Control Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Advanced Airbag System Rear Vision Camera Confident braking and composed handling Exterior Highlights Bold GMC Front Grille Design LED Daytime Running Lights Alloy Wheels Modern compact SUV styling Elevated ground clearance for all-season driving Kings Auto Elite Service Package DOT Safety Inspection Carfax Report Available Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior) Financing Assistance & Trade-In Options Pricing & Disclosure Advertised price reflects financing offers. Cash purchases may be subject to adjusted pricing. A standard $999 administration fee and $549 safety certification & licensing fee apply. Price does not include HST. Available now at Kings Auto Ltd The 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD Diesel offers rare turbo-diesel efficiency, strong torque, and all-weather capability a practical and economical SUV built for long-distance comfort and everyday reliability.
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416-916-1514