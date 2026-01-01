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2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD Diesel Turbo Diesel Efficiency with All-Wheel Drive Capability The 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD Diesel stands out with rare turbo-diesel efficiency, confident all-wheel drive performance, and modern SUV practicality. Powered by a fuel-efficient Duramax® turbo-diesel engine, this Terrain delivers impressive torque, long highway range, and strong everyday usability making it an ideal compact SUV for Canadian driving conditions. Performance & Power 1.6L Turbocharged Duramax® Diesel Engine 137 Horsepower & 240 lb-ft of Torque 6-Speed Automatic Transmission All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Excellent highway fuel economy Strong low-end torque for confident acceleration Smooth, stable ride quality Interior & Comfort Premium Cloth Seating Heated Front Seats Power Drivers Seat Automatic Climate Control Push-Button Start Spacious 5-Passenger Cabin 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats Quiet, comfortable highway ride Technology & Key Features GMC Infotainment System with Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming Rearview Backup Camera Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB Connectivity Safety & Handling AWD Traction & Stability Control Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Advanced Airbag System Rear Vision Camera Confident braking and composed handling Exterior Highlights Bold GMC Front Grille Design LED Daytime Running Lights Alloy Wheels Modern compact SUV styling Elevated ground clearance for all-season driving Kings Auto Elite Service Package DOT Safety Inspection Carfax Report Available Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior) Financing Assistance & Trade-In Options Pricing & Disclosure Advertised price reflects financing offers. Cash purchases may be subject to adjusted pricing. A standard $999 administration fee and $549 safety certification & licensing fee apply. Price does not include HST. Available now at Kings Auto Ltd The 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD Diesel offers rare turbo-diesel efficiency, strong torque, and all-weather capability a practical and economical SUV built for long-distance comfort and everyday reliability.

2018 GMC Terrain

140,445 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
14458318

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD Diesel

Location

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

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Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,445KM
VIN 3GKALUEU2JL252971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,445 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD Diesel Turbo Diesel Efficiency with All-Wheel Drive Capability The 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD Diesel stands out with rare turbo-diesel efficiency, confident all-wheel drive performance, and modern SUV practicality. Powered by a fuel-efficient Duramax® turbo-diesel engine, this Terrain delivers impressive torque, long highway range, and strong everyday usability making it an ideal compact SUV for Canadian driving conditions. Performance & Power 1.6L Turbocharged Duramax® Diesel Engine 137 Horsepower & 240 lb-ft of Torque 6-Speed Automatic Transmission All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Excellent highway fuel economy Strong low-end torque for confident acceleration Smooth, stable ride quality Interior & Comfort Premium Cloth Seating Heated Front Seats Power Drivers Seat Automatic Climate Control Push-Button Start Spacious 5-Passenger Cabin 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats Quiet, comfortable highway ride Technology & Key Features GMC Infotainment System with Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming Rearview Backup Camera Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB Connectivity Safety & Handling AWD Traction & Stability Control Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Advanced Airbag System Rear Vision Camera Confident braking and composed handling Exterior Highlights Bold GMC Front Grille Design LED Daytime Running Lights Alloy Wheels Modern compact SUV styling Elevated ground clearance for all-season driving Kings Auto Elite Service Package DOT Safety Inspection Carfax Report Available Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior) Financing Assistance & Trade-In Options Pricing & Disclosure Advertised price reflects financing offers. Cash purchases may be subject to adjusted pricing. A standard $999 administration fee and $549 safety certification & licensing fee apply. Price does not include HST. Available now at Kings Auto Ltd The 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD Diesel offers rare turbo-diesel efficiency, strong torque, and all-weather capability a practical and economical SUV built for long-distance comfort and everyday reliability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Keyless Start
head restraints
map pocket
Heater
COMPASS DISPLAY

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Active aero shutters

Safety

Hill Descent Control
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
brake
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Rear seat reminder

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
2
6-speaker system
Active noise cancellation

Seating

5-Passenger

Convenience

Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

2.89 final drive ratio
Mechanical jack with tools
Driver Shift Controls
Electronic Precision Shift

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
Recovery Hooks
fuel
door handles
liftgate
body-colour
Side Rails
ENGINE
Sunglass storage
brakes
headlamps
Front
EMISSIONS
Assist handle
horn
SEATS
Driver
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seating
front passenger
Seat
4-wheel disc
Axle
Electric
vehicle diagnostics
overhead
Tire
Mirror
federal requirements
Passenger Side
12-Volt
SiriusXM
fore/aft
Audio system feature
Chassis
and head curtain side-impact
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
2-way adjustable (up/down)
spare
heated driver and front passenger
Mirror caps
electronic with set and resume speed
TAIL LAMPS
display
high-performance
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
single outlet
Sensor
Noise control system
Wheel
acoustic
front passenger presence detector
dual-note
Engine control
stop-start system
Brake lining
Duralife
front MacPherson strut
rear 4-link
front auxiliary
rear outboard
USB charging-only ports
push-button
driver seatback
front passenger seatback
Dealer Maintenance Notification
cargo area auxiliary
front passenger 4-way manual
Seat release levers
2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
laminated windshield
Trim
electronic parking
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
located on the rear of the centre console
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Seatback
cabin humidity
16 (40.6 cm) steel
located in the Driver Information Centre
details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
delete
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
roof-mounted shark fin
button and trigger based transmission interface
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as
GMC Smart Driver
rear power programmable
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
LED signature
3.5 monochromatic driver information screen
high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
roof-mounted (Black side rails.)
front provisions
up/down with recline
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
flat-folding
mounted audio and phone interface
leather-wrapped 4-spoke
non-isolated
Black lower body
DIESEL B20
Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer GMC vehicles. See onstar...
auxiliary cabin
1.6L Turbo Diesel DOHC 4-cylinder (137 hp [102.0 kW] @ 3750 rpm
240 lb-ft of torque [325.0 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (Late availability.)
Filter
Diesel particle
11.8 front and 11.3 rear
selective catalytic reduction system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
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416-916-1514

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$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

King's Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

2018 GMC Terrain