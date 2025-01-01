Menu
<p>One owner, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Navigation, Push start, Rear view camera, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2018 Honda Civic

238,600 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

12430435

2018 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F93JH101237

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,600 KM

One owner, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Navigation, Push start, Rear view camera, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-XXXX

647-388-5969

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2018 Honda Civic