$43,895+ taxes & licensing
2018 Lexus GX
GX 460 Auto
2018 Lexus GX
GX 460 Auto
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$43,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance Price $$43,895 Cash Price $45,395 | Accident free | 4WD | GX 460 | 7 passenger | Luxury SUV | Powerful V8 engine | Leather interior | Power sunroof | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Navigation | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure alert | Crawl control | Multi terrain select | Power tailgate | Keyless entry with push start | Tri zone climate control | Premium audio | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 15.7 L/100km city / 11.7 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Safety
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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