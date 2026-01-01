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Finance Price $$43,895 Cash Price $45,395 | Accident free | 4WD | GX 460 | 7 passenger | Luxury SUV | Powerful V8 engine | Leather interior | Power sunroof | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Navigation | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure alert | Crawl control | Multi terrain select | Power tailgate | Keyless entry with push start | Tri zone climate control | Premium audio | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 15.7 L/100km city / 11.7 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2018 Lexus GX

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Lexus GX

GX 460 Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14088906

2018 Lexus GX

GX 460 Auto

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,000KM
VIN JTJJM7FX0J5189451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $$43,895 Cash Price $45,395 | Accident free | 4WD | GX 460 | 7 passenger | Luxury SUV | Powerful V8 engine | Leather interior | Power sunroof | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Navigation | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure alert | Crawl control | Multi terrain select | Power tailgate | Keyless entry with push start | Tri zone climate control | Premium audio | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 15.7 L/100km city / 11.7 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

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Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$43,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Lexus GX