Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font color=#000000 face=Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>2018 Toyota Camry XLE Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! Low KMs! On Great Condition! Fully Loaded! Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Wireless Charger And Much More!</span></font><br></div><br /><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div></div>

2018 Toyota Camry

26,498 KM

Details Description Features

$29,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10892484
  2. 10892484
  3. 10892484
  4. 10892484
  5. 10892484
  6. 10892484
  7. 10892484
  8. 10892484
  9. 10892484
  10. 10892484
  11. 10892484
  12. 10892484
  13. 10892484
  14. 10892484
  15. 10892484
  16. 10892484
  17. 10892484
  18. 10892484
  19. 10892484
  20. 10892484
  21. 10892484
  22. 10892484
  23. 10892484
  24. 10892484
  25. 10892484
  26. 10892484
  27. 10892484
Contact Seller

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,498KM
Used
VIN 4T1B11HK0JU124387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 124387
  • Mileage 26,498 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Camry XLE Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! Low KMs! On Great Condition! Fully Loaded! Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Wireless Charger And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2016 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT 171,116 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Toyota Camry XSE 64,343 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT 47,464 KM $20,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry