2019 Acura TLX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><br></div><br /><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div></div>

2019 Acura TLX

103,867 KM

Details Description Features

$26,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD w/Technology Package

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD w/Technology Package

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 11219378
  2. 11219378
  3. 11219378
  4. 11219378
  5. 11219378
  6. 11219378
  7. 11219378
  8. 11219378
  9. 11219378
  10. 11219378
  11. 11219378
  12. 11219378
  13. 11219378
  14. 11219378
  15. 11219378
  16. 11219378
  17. 11219378
  18. 11219378
  19. 11219378
  20. 11219378
  21. 11219378
  22. 11219378
  23. 11219378
  24. 11219378
  25. 11219378
  26. 11219378
  27. 11219378
Contact Seller

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,867KM
Used
VIN 19UUB3F59KA800939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800939
  • Mileage 103,867 KM

Vehicle Description



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT 109,869 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 77,364 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT 109,354 KM $20,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2019 Acura TLX