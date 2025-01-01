Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font><span>The 2019 Ford Explorer Limited is a fully loaded 6-passenger SUV that combines luxury, versatility, and power. This one-owner vehicle comes equipped with premium features including a panoramic sunroof, built-in navigation, and heated and cooled leather seats for year-round comfort. With its refined interior, advanced technology, and spacious three-row seating, the Explorer Limited is designed to elevate every journey. Smooth performance, a commanding presence, and a full suite of convenience and safety features make this SUV the perfect choice for families or anyone seeking comfort and capability in one elegant package.</span></font></div><br /><div><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2019 Ford Explorer

146,982 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12925406

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12925406
  2. 12925406
  3. 12925406
  4. 12925406
  5. 12925406
  6. 12925406
  7. 12925406
  8. 12925406
  9. 12925406
  10. 12925406
  11. 12925406
  12. 12925406
  13. 12925406
  14. 12925406
  15. 12925406
  16. 12925406
  17. 12925406
  18. 12925406
  19. 12925406
  20. 12925406
  21. 12925406
  22. 12925406
  23. 12925406
  24. 12925406
  25. 12925406
  26. 12925406
  27. 12925406
  28. 12925406
  29. 12925406
  30. 12925406
  31. 12925406
  32. 12925406
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,982KM
VIN 1FM5K8F86KGA54078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A54078
  • Mileage 146,982 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford Explorer Limited is a fully loaded 6-passenger SUV that combines luxury, versatility, and power. This one-owner vehicle comes equipped with premium features including a panoramic sunroof, built-in navigation, and heated and cooled leather seats for year-round comfort. With its refined interior, advanced technology, and spacious three-row seating, the Explorer Limited is designed to elevate every journey. Smooth performance, a commanding presence, and a full suite of convenience and safety features make this SUV the perfect choice for families or anyone seeking comfort and capability in one elegant package.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE 96,271 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Prius PRIME for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota Prius PRIME 124,914 KM $22,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XTS LUXURY AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Cadillac XTS LUXURY AWD 81,819 KM $17,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Ford Explorer