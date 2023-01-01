Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

102,546 KM

Details Description

$38,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10434051
  2. 10434051
  3. 10434051
  4. 10434051
  5. 10434051
  6. 10434051
  7. 10434051
  8. 10434051
  9. 10434051
  10. 10434051
  11. 10434051
  12. 10434051
  13. 10434051
  14. 10434051
  15. 10434051
  16. 10434051
  17. 10434051
  18. 10434051
  19. 10434051
  20. 10434051
  21. 10434051
  22. 10434051
  23. 10434051
  24. 10434051
  25. 10434051
  26. 10434051
Contact Seller

$38,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434051
  • Stock #: 736256
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH4KS736256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 736256
  • Mileage 102,546 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 8 Passengers! Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition! Fully Loaded! Leather Seats, Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof And Much More!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 271 KM
$57,895 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 111,158 KM
$29,895 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 132,210 KM
$17,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory