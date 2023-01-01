Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

49,500 KM

Details Description Features

$69,777

+ tax & licensing
$69,777

+ taxes & licensing

Alpha Auto Sales

1-800-632-4194

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 450 4MATIC |SPORT AMG PCKG|PREMIUM|

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 450 4MATIC |SPORT AMG PCKG|PREMIUM|

Location

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,777

+ taxes & licensing

49,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147119
  • Stock #: STKGLE20B
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KB8LA236759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # STKGLE20B
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Mercedes Benz GLE 450 4MATIC - Obsidian Black Exterior on Black Interior - Carfax Verified - No Accidents - Local Ontario Vehicle - Low KM's ONLY 49k - Loaded w/ AMG Package, Premium Package,  Memory Package, Keyless GO, Mirror Package, Burmester Audio, Ambient Lighting, Leather Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Augmented Reality Navigation, Back up Camera, Parking Sensors, Usb, Xm, Bluetooth Phone & Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Easy pack Liftgate, Running Boards, LED Headlamps, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Brake Assist, Traffic Light View, Attention Assist, Paddle Shifters, Remote Starter/App, 20 Inch AMG Wheels & More! Like New, In Excellent Shape! 


Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


*Under Complete Factory Warranty - 4 Year / 80,000 KM*


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Lease, Financing and Warranty Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 8 0 0 6 3 2 4 1 9 4 
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alpha Auto Sales

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

