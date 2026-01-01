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<p class=p1>Accident free | Model 3 Standard Range Plus | Fully electric | Premium interior | Glass roof | Heated front seats | Navigation | Premium sound system | Blind spot monitoring | Lane keep assist | Adaptive cruise control | Backup camera | Keyless entry | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Range approx 402 km per charge</p><p class=p2>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</p><p class=p2>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</p><p class=p2>Call us today to book your test drive!</p><p class=p2>CERTIFICATION</p><p class=p2>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.</p><p class=p2>FINANCING</p><p class=p2>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</p><p class=p2>WARRANTY</p><p class=p2>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</p><p class=p2>PRICE</p><p class=p2>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2020 Tesla Model 3

112,483 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
14423046

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
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$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,483KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA5LF789855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B789855
  • Mileage 112,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free | Model 3 Standard Range Plus | Fully electric | Premium interior | Glass roof | Heated front seats | Navigation | Premium sound system | Blind spot monitoring | Lane keep assist | Adaptive cruise control | Backup camera | Keyless entry | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Range approx 402 km per charge

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$22,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Tesla Model 3