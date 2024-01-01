$25,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD 1-Owner - No Accident!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318498
- Mileage 104,300 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD – Stunning White on Black | 1-Owner, Pristine Condition! 🔥
🚗 The Perfect Blend of Style, Safety, & Performance!
This 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a head-turning, adventure-ready SUV that combines cutting-edge technology, unbeatable safety features, and sleek design. With a 1-owner, accident-free Carfax, this RAV4 is exceptionally clean and ready for your next journey.
💎 WHY THIS RAV4 IS A MUST-HAVE:
- 🔥 Heated Seats to keep you warm on chilly mornings
- 🔒 Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) for peace of mind during lane changes
- 🚨 Pre-Collision System to help avoid accidents and keep you safe on the road
- 🚗 Lane Assist – Stay effortlessly centered in your lane
- ⚙️ Drive Modes: Switch between Eco, Normal, Sport, Mud & Sand, or Rock & Dirt to tackle any terrain or driving condition
- 📱 Apple CarPlay – Easily integrate your iPhone for hands-free navigation, music, and more
- 📸 Backup Camera for effortless parking and added safety
- 🌟 White on Black Interior – A sophisticated and modern look that’s as stylish as it is functional
🌟 OUTSTANDING CONDITION, INSIDE & OUT:
This 1-owner Toyota RAV4 is impeccably maintained, with a clean, polished exterior and an interior that feels brand new. It’s truly in exceptional condition and ready for any adventure, road trip, or daily commute.
🚙 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PERFORMANCE:
With AWD, this RAV4 is perfect for every season – whether you're navigating through snowy streets or exploring off-road trails, you’ll always have control and confidence.
💯 Carfax Certified, 1-Owner
With no accidents and one careful owner, this RAV4 has a verified, clean history, offering peace of mind with every drive.
🔥 THIS RAV4 WON’T LAST LONG!
The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market, and this one is practically new and fully loaded with features you won’t want to miss.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
The Cars Factory
416-886-2323