🔥 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD – Stunning White on Black | 1-Owner, Pristine Condition! 🔥

🚗 The Perfect Blend of Style, Safety, & Performance!
This 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a head-turning, adventure-ready SUV that combines cutting-edge technology, unbeatable safety features, and sleek design. With a 1-owner, accident-free Carfax, this RAV4 is exceptionally clean and ready for your next journey.

💎 WHY THIS RAV4 IS A MUST-HAVE:

🔥 Heated Seats to keep you warm on chilly mornings
🔒 Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) for peace of mind during lane changes
🚨 Pre-Collision System to help avoid accidents and keep you safe on the road
🚗 Lane Assist – Stay effortlessly centered in your lane
⚙️ Drive Modes: Switch between Eco, Normal, Sport, Mud & Sand, or Rock & Dirt to tackle any terrain or driving condition
📱 Apple CarPlay – Easily integrate your iPhone for hands-free navigation, music, and more
📸 Backup Camera for effortless parking and added safety
🌟 White on Black Interior – A sophisticated and modern look that's as stylish as it is functional

🌟 OUTSTANDING CONDITION, INSIDE & OUT:
This 1-owner Toyota RAV4 is impeccably maintained, with a clean, polished exterior and an interior that feels brand new. It's truly in exceptional condition and ready for any adventure, road trip, or daily commute.

🚙 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PERFORMANCE:
With AWD, this RAV4 is perfect for every season – whether you're navigating through snowy streets or exploring off-road trails, you'll always have control and confidence.

💯 Carfax Certified, 1-Owner
With no accidents and one careful owner, this RAV4 has a verified, clean history, offering peace of mind with every drive.

🔥 THIS RAV4 WON'T LAST LONG!
The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market, and this one is practically new and fully loaded with features you won't want to miss. Welcome to The Cars Factory!

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. CERTIFICATION Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. All trade-ins are welcome. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

2020 Toyota RAV4

104,300 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD 1-Owner - No Accident!

11996619

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD 1-Owner - No Accident!

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV9LW097244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318498
  • Mileage 104,300 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD – Stunning White on Black | 1-Owner, Pristine Condition! 🔥

🚗 The Perfect Blend of Style, Safety, & Performance!
This 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a head-turning, adventure-ready SUV that combines cutting-edge technology, unbeatable safety features, and sleek design. With a 1-owner, accident-free Carfax, this RAV4 is exceptionally clean and ready for your next journey.

💎 WHY THIS RAV4 IS A MUST-HAVE:

  • 🔥 Heated Seats to keep you warm on chilly mornings
  • 🔒 Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) for peace of mind during lane changes
  • 🚨 Pre-Collision System to help avoid accidents and keep you safe on the road
  • 🚗 Lane Assist – Stay effortlessly centered in your lane
  • ⚙️ Drive Modes: Switch between Eco, Normal, Sport, Mud & Sand, or Rock & Dirt to tackle any terrain or driving condition
  • 📱 Apple CarPlay – Easily integrate your iPhone for hands-free navigation, music, and more
  • 📸 Backup Camera for effortless parking and added safety
  • 🌟 White on Black Interior – A sophisticated and modern look that’s as stylish as it is functional

🌟 OUTSTANDING CONDITION, INSIDE & OUT:
This 1-owner Toyota RAV4 is impeccably maintained, with a clean, polished exterior and an interior that feels brand new. It’s truly in exceptional condition and ready for any adventure, road trip, or daily commute.

🚙 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PERFORMANCE:
With AWD, this RAV4 is perfect for every season – whether you're navigating through snowy streets or exploring off-road trails, you’ll always have control and confidence.

💯 Carfax Certified, 1-Owner
With no accidents and one careful owner, this RAV4 has a verified, clean history, offering peace of mind with every drive.

🔥 THIS RAV4 WON’T LAST LONG!
The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market, and this one is practically new and fully loaded with features you won’t want to miss.

 

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION

Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING

Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.

WARRANTY

Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.

PRICE

At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.

Discover The Cars Factory Difference

Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Cars Factory

416-886-2323

2020 Toyota RAV4