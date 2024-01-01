Menu
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome <span>Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, </span> <span>Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3</span> This vehicle comes with SAFETY and full Reconditioned by factory trained technicians and is also ELIGIBLE to upgrade for the<em> </em><strong><em>Mazda  Certified Pre-Owned program </em></strong>which gives you these added benefits.  Here is why you should choose a <strong><em>Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, </em></strong><strong><em>FINANCE FROM 4.6%(24-42 MONTHS FINANCE).</em></strong>   -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades <span>Scarboro Mazda aims to be your trusted dealer in Scarborough and the greater Toronto area. At Scarboro Mazda, we continually strive to do things differently to ensure a unique and enjoyable experience for our customers. At our dealership, we offer a customer experience that you’ll remember. When you visit Scarboro Mazda, you will be treated with respect and courtesy from the moment you step through our doors. Come and meet us today at Scarboro Mazda and let us take care of you. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495. </span> ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE!  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!  OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 29 years!

2021 Mazda CX-30

65,657 KM

Details Description Features

$26,389

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$26,389

+ taxes & licensing

65,657KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMACL4MM203718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

2021 Mazda CX-30