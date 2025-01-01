Menu
2021 Mazda Mazda3 GS AWD a stylish and well-balanced compact car that delivers sporty handling, all-weather capability, and premium comfort. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Mazdas i-ACTIV all-wheel-drive system, it offers strong performance and confident traction in all conditions. The GS trim includes heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, rearview camera, and a Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its upscale interior, advanced safety features, and refined driving dynamics, the 2021 Mazda3 GS AWD is an excellent choice for drivers who value comfort and performance.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Mazda3 GS AWD qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

92,715 KM

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AWD

13192016

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AWD

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,715KM
VIN JM1BPBCL4M1331623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A331623
  • Mileage 92,715 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mazda Mazda3 GS AWD a stylish and well-balanced compact car that delivers sporty handling, all-weather capability, and premium comfort. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Mazdas i-ACTIV all-wheel-drive system, it offers strong performance and confident traction in all conditions. The GS trim includes heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, rearview camera, and a Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its upscale interior, advanced safety features, and refined driving dynamics, the 2021 Mazda3 GS AWD is an excellent choice for drivers who value comfort and performance.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Mazda3 GS AWD qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Mazda MAZDA3