2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

24,078 KM

Details Description Features

$53,777

+ tax & licensing
$53,777

+ taxes & licensing

Alpha Auto Sales

1-800-632-4194

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC |AMG PCKG|PREMIUM PLUS|TECHNOLOGY|

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC |AMG PCKG|PREMIUM PLUS|TECHNOLOGY|

Location

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,777

+ taxes & licensing

24,078KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10495734
  Stock #: STKGLC21
  VIN: W1N0G8EB3MV268174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # STKGLC21
  • Mileage 24,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Mercedes Benz GLC 300 4MATIC - AMG Sport Package - Premium Package - Premium Plus Package - Technology Package - Polar White Exterior on Black Interior - Carfax Verified - No Accidents - One Owner - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 24k - Under Factory Warranty - Loaded w/ Leather Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Surround View Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sills, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Collision Warning, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, Digital Cluster, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active LED Multibeam Headlamps, Advanced Services for Remote Access, 19 Inch AMG 5 Spoke Wheels & Much More! Well Maintained & Equipped! In Excellent Shape! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!


*Under 4 Year/80,000 KM Complete Factory Warranty*


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Lease, Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

