2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC |AMG PCKG|PREMIUM PLUS|TECHNOLOGY|
Alpha Auto Sales
2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 24,078 KM
Mercedes Benz GLC 300 4MATIC - AMG Sport Package - Premium Package - Premium Plus Package - Technology Package - Polar White Exterior on Black Interior - Carfax Verified - No Accidents - One Owner - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 24k - Under Factory Warranty - Loaded w/ Leather Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Surround View Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sills, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Wireless Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Collision Warning, KEYLESS GO, Connect 20, Digital Cluster, Augmented Reality, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active LED Multibeam Headlamps, Advanced Services for Remote Access, 19 Inch AMG 5 Spoke Wheels & Much More! Well Maintained & Equipped! In Excellent Shape! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!
*Under 4 Year/80,000 KM Complete Factory Warranty*
Included in the price:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Lease, Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available! All Trades Welcome!
