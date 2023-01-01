2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition! Premium Package, Night Package, Driving Assistant Package Plus, Front Comfort Heating Package, Exterior AMG Line / Exterior AMG Sport Package, Lumbar Support Adjustment, AMG Styling - Front Spoiler, Side Skirts, 360 Camera, HERMES Communications Module LTE And Much Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

63,372 KM

$65,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 450 4MATIC Hybrid

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 450 4MATIC Hybrid

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$65,895

+ taxes & licensing

63,372KM
Used
VIN 4JGFB5KB4MA493905

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 493905
  • Mileage 63,372 KM

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition! Premium Package, Night Package, Driving Assistant Package Plus, Front Comfort Heating Package, Exterior AMG Line / Exterior AMG Sport Package, Lumbar Support Adjustment, AMG Styling - Front Spoiler, Side Skirts, 360 Camera, HERMES Communications Module LTE And Much Much More!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$65,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class