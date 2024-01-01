Menu
BRAND NEW VEHICLE, WARRANTY START WHEN YOU PICK IT UP <strong><em><span>MAZDA CANADA ADMINISTRATION FEE EXTRA $595</span></em></strong> ALL TRADE WELCOME COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3 We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 4.8%(24 MONTHS FINANCE) -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades Scarboro Mazda aims to be your trusted dealer in Scarborough and the greater Toronto area. At Scarboro Mazda, we continually strive to do things differently to ensure a unique and enjoyable experience for our customers. At our dealership, we offer a customer experience that youll remember. When you visit Scarboro Mazda, you will be treated with respect and courtesy from the moment you step through our doors. Come and meet us today at Scarboro Mazda and let us take care of you. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.

2023 Mazda CX-30

29 KM

$37,498

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30

GT

2023 Mazda CX-30

GT

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$37,498

+ taxes & licensing

29KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBDM4PM500067

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Trimmed Upholstery
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Apple CarPlay

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire

Anti-Theft

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Parking Assistance
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Telematics
Subwoofer
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
NEVER WINTER DRIVEN
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

416-752-0970
$37,498

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2023 Mazda CX-30