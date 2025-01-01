Menu
NEW CAR FINANCE RATE ELIGIBLE, 1.5% OFF FROM LOYALTY PROGRAM NEW CAR FINANCE RATE FROM 0.99%... MAZDA CANADA ADMINISTRATION FEE EXTRA $795 COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY BALANCE OF 3 YEARS/UNLIMITED KMS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 5 YEARS/UNLIMITED KMS ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $495 each.

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

15,172 KM

Details Description Features

$53,936

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

0% FINANCE@48MONTHS|DEMO|AWD|CLEAN CARFAX

12110906

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

0% FINANCE@48MONTHS|DEMO|AWD|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$53,936

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,172KM
VIN JM3KKDHCXR1107127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 15,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Third Row Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Subwoofer
MP3 Capability
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Captain's Chair
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

1-877-469-5969

416-752-0970
$53,936

+ taxes & licensing

