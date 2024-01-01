Menu
New and Used Ford Expedition for Sale in Scarborough, ON

Showing 1-23 of 23
Used 2022 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 Ford Expedition

LIMITED MAX 4X4
$63,900 + tax & lic
90,900KM
Black
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2022 Ford Expedition MAX LIMITED 4WD for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 Ford Expedition

MAX LIMITED 4WD
$68,900 + tax & lic
41,503KM
White
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

New 2024 Ford Expedition Platinum for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Expedition

Platinum
$109,648 + tax & lic
CALL
Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2019 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX
$44,895 + tax & lic
142,621KM
Black
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD, Leather, Pano Roof, Cooled + Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Bluetooth & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

XLT 4WD, Leather, Pano Roof, Cooled + Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Bluetooth & Much More!
$49,988 + tax & lic
93,600KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Expedition Limited POWER MOONROOF | NAV | HEATED & COOL SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Ford Expedition

Limited POWER MOONROOF | NAV | HEATED & COOL SEATS
$44,500 + tax & lic
60,031KM
Black
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Expedition Platinum Max for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max
$112,828 + tax & lic
3KM
ICONIC SILVER
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Expedition Limited Sunroof Leather Navi Carplay Backup Cam for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Ford Expedition

Limited Sunroof Leather Navi Carplay Backup Cam
$29,995 + tax & lic
139,720KM
Gold
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Expedition Max Platinum 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum 4WD
$45,895 + tax & lic
126,972KM
White
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

New 2024 Ford Expedition Max Platinum Max - Leather Seats for sale in Caledonia, ON

2024 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum Max - Leather Seats
$110,460 + tax & lic
214KM
Agate Black
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Ford Expedition Platinum for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Ford Expedition

Platinum
$100,095 + tax & lic
38,318KM
Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Expedition Platinum for sale in Oakville, ON

2024 Ford Expedition

Platinum
$110,091 + tax & lic
15,232KM
Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Kennedy Ford

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX
$109,450 + tax & lic
25KM
Star White
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX
$108,650 + tax & lic
20KM
Agate Black
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Ford Expedition Limited 8-PASS ROOF PWR-RUNNERS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2020 Ford Expedition

Limited 8-PASS ROOF PWR-RUNNERS
$45,998 + tax & lic
104,892KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum 600A | CO-PILOT360 | HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS for sale in Hamilton, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum 600A | CO-PILOT360 | HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS
$67,995 + tax & lic
46,910KM
White
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Ford Expedition Limited Max Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Hot & Cold Seats, Park Sensors and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited Max Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Hot & Cold Seats, Park Sensors and More !
$60,988 + tax & lic
76,527KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited Max - APPLE CARPLAY, NAV, NEW WINTERS/RIMS for sale in Beamsville, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited Max - APPLE CARPLAY, NAV, NEW WINTERS/RIMS
$73,988 + tax & lic
67,442KM
Agate Black
Lincoln Township Motors

Beamsville, ON

Used 2021 Ford Expedition FOUR-WHEEL-DRIVE XLT-MODEL 8 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. BENCH & 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. for sale in Bradford, ON

2021 Ford Expedition

FOUR-WHEEL-DRIVE XLT-MODEL 8 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. BENCH & 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA..
$61,995 + tax & lic
61,000KM
White
Broadway Auto Sales

Bradford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Expedition for sale in Breslau, ON

2018 Ford Expedition

SOLD
CALL
White
Jutzi Auctions

Breslau, ON

Used 2011 Ford Expedition 4WD 4dr Limited for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Ford Expedition

4WD 4dr Limited
SOLD
177,000KM
Gray
Top Ten Auto

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Expedition Platinum Max for sale in Oakville, ON

2024 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max
$115,857 + tax & lic
10KM
Agate Black
Kennedy Ford

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2024 Ford Expedition Max Limited Max - Tow Package for sale in Caledonia, ON

2024 Ford Expedition

Max Limited Max - Tow Package
$103,695 + tax & lic
250KM
Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Buy From Home Options