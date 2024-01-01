ad: buy_header
New and Used Ford Expedition for Sale in Scarborough, ON
2024 Ford Expedition
Platinum
$109,648 + tax & lic
CALL
Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
2019 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
$44,895 + tax & lic
142,621KM
Black
Octane Used Cars
Scarborough, ON
2021 Ford Expedition
XLT 4WD, Leather, Pano Roof, Cooled + Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Bluetooth & Much More!
$49,988 + tax & lic
93,600KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Expedition
Limited POWER MOONROOF | NAV | HEATED & COOL SEATS
$44,500 + tax & lic
60,031KM
Black
Oak-Land Ford
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
$112,828 + tax & lic
3KM
ICONIC SILVER
2017 Ford Expedition
Limited Sunroof Leather Navi Carplay Backup Cam
$29,995 + tax & lic
139,720KM
Gold
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum 4WD
$45,895 + tax & lic
126,972KM
White
Octane Used Cars
Scarborough, ON
2024 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum Max - Leather Seats
$110,460 + tax & lic
214KM
Agate Black
Winegard Ford
Caledonia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Ford Expedition
Platinum
$100,095 + tax & lic
38,318KM
Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
2024 Ford Expedition
Platinum
$110,091 + tax & lic
15,232KM
Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Kennedy Ford
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
$109,450 + tax & lic
25KM
Star White
Meadowvale Ford
Mississauga, ON
2024 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
$108,650 + tax & lic
20KM
Agate Black
Meadowvale Ford
Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Expedition
Limited 8-PASS ROOF PWR-RUNNERS
$45,998 + tax & lic
104,892KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Expedition
Platinum 600A | CO-PILOT360 | HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS
$67,995 + tax & lic
46,910KM
White
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Ford Expedition
Limited Max Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Hot & Cold Seats, Park Sensors and More !
$60,988 + tax & lic
76,527KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited Max - APPLE CARPLAY, NAV, NEW WINTERS/RIMS
$73,988 + tax & lic
67,442KM
Agate Black
Lincoln Township Motors
Beamsville, ON
2021 Ford Expedition
FOUR-WHEEL-DRIVE XLT-MODEL 8 PASSENGER 3.5L - V6.. BENCH & 3RD ROW.. NAVIGATION.. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.. LEATHER.. HEATED/AC SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA..
$61,995 + tax & lic
61,000KM
White
Broadway Auto Sales
Bradford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
$115,857 + tax & lic
10KM
Agate Black
Kennedy Ford
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Ford Expedition
Max Limited Max - Tow Package
$103,695 + tax & lic
250KM
Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Winegard Ford
Caledonia, ON
Buy From Home Options