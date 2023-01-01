Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Genesis G70 for Sale in Scarborough, ON

Showing 1-5 of 5
Used 2022 Genesis G70 Sport 3.3T w/ Leather Heated Seats, Nav, Sunroof for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 Genesis G70

Sport 3.3T w/ Leather Heated Seats, Nav, Sunroof
$55,980
+ tax & lic
7,136KM
Canada Drives - Mississauga

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Prestige **2.0L Turbo/Navigation/Sunroof** for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Genesis G70

2.0T Prestige **2.0L Turbo/Navigation/Sunroof**
$33,988
+ tax & lic
53,242KM
Red
The Humberview Group

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T Prestige AWD, Turbo, Heads Up Display, Navi! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Genesis G70

3.3T Prestige AWD, Turbo, Heads Up Display, Navi!
$41,995
+ tax & lic
26,008KM
Grey
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2023 Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced **Navigation/AWD/Heated and Ventilated Leather** for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Genesis G70

3.3T Advanced **Navigation/AWD/Heated and Ventilated Leather**
$58,988
+ tax & lic
4,678KM
Black
The Humberview Group

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced ** NEW TIRES, AWD ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2019 Genesis G70

2.0T Advanced ** NEW TIRES, AWD **
$32,599
+ tax & lic
73,337KM
White
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options