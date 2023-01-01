Menu
New and Used Cars for Sale in Scarborough, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay!
$41,495
+ tax & lic
73,969KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Land Rover Evoque 5dr HB Dynamic for sale in North York, ON

2014 Land Rover Evoque

5dr HB Dynamic
$23,998
+ tax & lic
131,000KM
AAA Auto Group

North York, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S, AWD, NAV, MERIDIAN SOUND, CARPLAY, CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S, AWD, NAV, MERIDIAN SOUND, CARPLAY, CAM
$44,800
+ tax & lic
26,075KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S, AWD, NAV, MERIDIAN SOUND, CARPLAY, CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S, AWD, NAV, MERIDIAN SOUND, CARPLAY, CAM
$39,800
+ tax & lic
64,142KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Land Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium|NAV|MERIDIAN|CREAMLEATHER|PANOROOF for sale in North York, ON

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Dynamic Premium|NAV|MERIDIAN|CREAMLEATHER|PANOROOF
$23,997
+ tax & lic
125,238KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S/PANO/ NAV/CAM/ CARPLAY/ NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Vaughan, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S/PANO/ NAV/CAM/ CARPLAY/ NO ACCIDENTS
$41,898
+ tax & lic
63,216KM
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S, AWD, NAV, MERIDIAN SOUND, CARPLAY, CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S, AWD, NAV, MERIDIAN SOUND, CARPLAY, CAM
$42,800
+ tax & lic
64,678KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE Dynamic
$33,888
+ tax & lic
69,317KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door SE for sale in Ancaster, ON

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

5 Door SE
$34,995
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
Village Auto of Ancaster

Ancaster, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque 5dr HB HSE Dynamic for sale in North York, ON

2017 Land Rover Evoque

5dr HB HSE Dynamic
$37,880
+ tax & lic
56,000KM
AutoPluto

North York, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque SE | P250 | MERIDIAN | CARPLAY | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

SE | P250 | MERIDIAN | CARPLAY | 20 IN WHEELS
$45,910
+ tax & lic
27,244KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S, NAV, PANO, SLIDING ROOF, CARPLAY, CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S, NAV, PANO, SLIDING ROOF, CARPLAY, CAM
$45,736
+ tax & lic
33,503KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S Pano Roof Active Safety Meridian Sound for sale in Thornhill, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S Pano Roof Active Safety Meridian Sound
$42,994
+ tax & lic
71,516KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2013 Land Rover Evoque PURE PREMIUM-NAVIGATION SYSTEM-BACK-UP CAMERA for sale in Burlington, ON

2013 Land Rover Evoque

PURE PREMIUM-NAVIGATION SYSTEM-BACK-UP CAMERA
$13,992
+ tax & lic
217,200KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Evoque LANDMARK | SPECIAL EDITION | 19 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON

2019 Land Rover Evoque

LANDMARK | SPECIAL EDITION | 19 IN WHEELS
$42,910
+ tax & lic
56,542KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P300 R-Dynamic SE Vented Seats Pano Roof for sale in Thornhill, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P300 R-Dynamic SE Vented Seats Pano Roof
$52,998
+ tax & lic
40,510KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S Active Safety Pano Roof Heated Seats for sale in Thornhill, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S Active Safety Pano Roof Heated Seats
$42,994
+ tax & lic
47,306KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P300 R-Dynamic HSE Vented Seats Pano Roof for sale in Thornhill, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P300 R-Dynamic HSE Vented Seats Pano Roof
$49,789
+ tax & lic
69,475KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 SE | PANO ROOF | HEADS UP | ADAPTIVE DYNNAMIC for sale in Oakville, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 SE | PANO ROOF | HEADS UP | ADAPTIVE DYNNAMIC
$45,980
+ tax & lic
41,187KM
Lockwood Kia

Oakville, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque SE, AWD, NAV, BLIND SPOT, ADAPT CRUISE, PANO for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

SE, AWD, NAV, BLIND SPOT, ADAPT CRUISE, PANO
$44,800
+ tax & lic
67,797KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque P250 S/ PANO/ CAM/ CARPLAY/ NAVI/ 1 OWNER for sale in Vaughan, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S/ PANO/ CAM/ CARPLAY/ NAVI/ 1 OWNER
$42,898
+ tax & lic
69,973KM
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Used 2013 Land Rover Evoque PRESTIGE PREMIUM *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Land Rover Evoque

PRESTIGE PREMIUM *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF
$18,495
+ tax & lic
150,500KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque S AWD, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Navi, Heated Steering + Seats & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

S AWD, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Navi, Heated Steering + Seats & Much More!
$44,888
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque S - Drive Pack - Black Pack - Glass Roof - Meridian Sound - Touch Pro Duo - No Accidents for sale in North York, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

S - Drive Pack - Black Pack - Glass Roof - Meridian Sound - Touch Pro Duo - No Accidents
$44,682
+ tax & lic
68,383KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Landmark Special Edition for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Landmark Special Edition
$36,995
+ tax & lic
30,000KM
MMS Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE ~ PANO ROOF ~ 360 CAM ~ NAV ~ WINTER TIRES for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

HSE ~ PANO ROOF ~ 360 CAM ~ NAV ~ WINTER TIRES
$38,999
+ tax & lic
20,600KM
K & L Auto Sales

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Land Rover Evoque SE - Navigation - Panoramic Glass Roof - Leather - Excellent Condition - No Accidents - One Owner for sale in North York, ON

2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE - Navigation - Panoramic Glass Roof - Leather - Excellent Condition - No Accidents - One Owner
$33,477
+ tax & lic
76,446KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE-AWD-NAVI-ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Stoney Creek, ON

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

SE-AWD-NAVI-ACCIDENT FREE
$29,988
+ tax & lic
90,200KM
Motormax Auto Sales

Stoney Creek, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 S | ACCIDENT FREE | BLACK PACK | for sale in North York, ON

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

P250 S | ACCIDENT FREE | BLACK PACK |
$39,980
+ tax & lic
47,866KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque Autobiography, AWD, MERIDIAN SURROUND, CAM, NAV for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Land Rover Evoque

Autobiography, AWD, MERIDIAN SURROUND, CAM, NAV
$36,441
+ tax & lic
68,899KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque SE, AWD, NAV, PARK ASSIST, LED HEADLIGHTS, CARPLAY for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

SE, AWD, NAV, PARK ASSIST, LED HEADLIGHTS, CARPLAY
$43,108
+ tax & lic
56,927KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque PURE PLUS/ B CAM/ LEATHER/BLUETOOTH/H SEATS/ NAVI for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

PURE PLUS/ B CAM/ LEATHER/BLUETOOTH/H SEATS/ NAVI
$25,900
+ tax & lic
134,297KM
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Evoque No Accidents | HSE Dynamic | Red Interior for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Land Rover Evoque

No Accidents | HSE Dynamic | Red Interior
$46,495
+ tax & lic
83,339KM
BR Motors

Brampton, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque No Accidents Carplay Navigation Rearcam Meridian Audio for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

No Accidents Carplay Navigation Rearcam Meridian Audio
$41,995
+ tax & lic
32,162KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque SE Premium, AWD, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED WHEEL for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Land Rover Evoque

SE Premium, AWD, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED WHEEL
$31,776
+ tax & lic
58,825KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque SE Premium, AWD, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED WHEEL for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Land Rover Evoque

SE Premium, AWD, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED WHEEL
$31,332
+ tax & lic
57,022KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque SE, AWD, SE TECH PKG, NAV, MERIDIAN, CAM, PANO for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Land Rover Evoque

SE, AWD, SE TECH PKG, NAV, MERIDIAN, CAM, PANO
$31,699
+ tax & lic
62,504KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Land Rover Evoque EVOQUE for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Land Rover Evoque

EVOQUE
$35,990
+ tax & lic
64,879KM
Prime Mark Auto

Concord, ON

Used 2013 Land Rover Evoque Pure for sale in Markham, ON

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Pure
$33,900
+ tax & lic
93,195KM
Town + Country BMW/Mini Markham

Markham, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque for sale in Barrie, ON

2020 Land Rover Evoque

$CALL
+ tax & lic
43,478KM
The Loan Arranger

Barrie, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque for sale in Barrie, ON

2017 Land Rover Evoque

$CALL
+ tax & lic
102,693KM
The Loan Arranger

Barrie, ON

