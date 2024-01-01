$44,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna
LIMITED
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
89,582KM
Used
VIN 5TDYK3DC2FS567870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,582 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Simcoe Toyota
