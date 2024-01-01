Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

89,582 KM

Details

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED

2015 Toyota Sienna LIMITED

LIMITED

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,582KM
Used
VIN 5TDYK3DC2FS567870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,582 KM

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2015 Toyota Sienna