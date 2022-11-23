$51,995+ tax & licensing
519-426-3010
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT TRAIL BOSS | LEVEL KIT | TIRE AND WHEEL PKG
Location
Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
144 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K8
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9349915
- Stock #: 22289A
- VIN: 1GCPYFED4LZ129008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,811 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet won't be on the lot long! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! Top features include remote keyless entry, a rear step bumper, air conditioning, and 1-touch window functionality. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Vehicle Features
