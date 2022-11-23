2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$51,995 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 8 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9349915

9349915 Stock #: 22289A

22289A VIN: 1GCPYFED4LZ129008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22289A

Mileage 49,811 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Remote Vehicle Starter System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Rear Vision Camera Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering SUSPENSION PACKAGE Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler Hitch Guidance Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers 6-Speaker Audio System Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Trailering Package voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system deep-tinted glass Front wheel independent suspension 4-way manual driver seat adjuster 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Electric Rear-Window Defogger Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry) Apple CarPlay/Android Auto LED Reflector Headlamps Filtre à air de grande capacité Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up) OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable Colonne de direction inclinable à réglage manuel Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System Chevrolet Connected Access capable LED Cargo Area Lighting Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion KEYLESS OPEN & START BluetoothÂ® For Phone 40/20/40 Front Split-bench Seat 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Electrical Lock Control Steering Column Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down Power Rear Windows w/Express Down Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets Front LED Fog Lamps High Gloss Black Mirror Caps High Gloss Black Grille Performance Red Recovery Hooks Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Black Painted Aluminum 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable Off-Road Suspension w/2' Lift 2 USB Ports (First Row) All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO) (AAK) Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Centralisateur informatique de bord à écran couleur de 42 po en diagonale Revêtement de plancher en moquette de couleur assortie Régulateur de vitesse électronique Alternateur de 170 A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.