2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,811 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-426-3010

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS | LEVEL KIT | TIRE AND WHEEL PKG

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS | LEVEL KIT | TIRE AND WHEEL PKG

Location

Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

144 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K8

519-426-3010

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9349915
  Stock #: 22289A
  VIN: 1GCPYFED4LZ129008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22289A
  • Mileage 49,811 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet won't be on the lot long! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! Top features include remote keyless entry, a rear step bumper, air conditioning, and 1-touch window functionality. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Hitch Guidance
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
6-Speaker Audio System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Trailering Package
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
deep-tinted glass
Front wheel independent suspension
4-way manual driver seat adjuster
3.23 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
LED Reflector Headlamps
Filtre à air de grande capacité
Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential
Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up)
OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable
Colonne de direction inclinable à réglage manuel
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Chevrolet Connected Access capable
LED Cargo Area Lighting
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
KEYLESS OPEN & START
BluetoothÂ® For Phone
40/20/40 Front Split-bench Seat
12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Electrical Lock Control Steering Column
Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down
Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down
Power Rear Windows w/Express Down
Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports
Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning
Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets
Front LED Fog Lamps
High Gloss Black Mirror Caps
High Gloss Black Grille
Performance Red Recovery Hooks
Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Black Painted Aluminum
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable
Off-Road Suspension w/2' Lift
2 USB Ports (First Row)
All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO) (AAK)
Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3
Centralisateur informatique de bord à écran couleur de 42 po en diagonale
Revêtement de plancher en moquette de couleur assortie
Régulateur de vitesse électronique
Alternateur de 170 A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

144 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K8

519-426-XXXX

519-426-3010

