2017 RAM 1500

133,716 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

133,716KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10541127
  • Stock #: 22-332AA
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM6HS871414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-332AA
  • Mileage 133,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Laramie

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Bench Seating

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

