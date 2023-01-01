2020 Chrysler 300

$36,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 7 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10541124

10541124 Stock #: 23-337A

23-337A VIN: 2C3CCARG6LH122005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 23-337A

Mileage 38,718 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.