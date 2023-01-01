Menu
2020 Chrysler 300

38,718 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Algoma Chrysler Inc.

888-927-5270

2020 Chrysler 300

Location

Algoma Chrysler Inc.

4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0

888-927-5270

38,718KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10541124
  • Stock #: 23-337A
  • VIN: 2C3CCARG6LH122005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-337A
  • Mileage 38,718 KM

Vehicle Description

300 Touring

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

