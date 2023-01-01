$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
888-927-5270
2020 Chrysler 300
2020 Chrysler 300
Location
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0
888-927-5270
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
38,718KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10541124
- Stock #: 23-337A
- VIN: 2C3CCARG6LH122005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23-337A
- Mileage 38,718 KM
Vehicle Description
300 Touring
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Algoma Chrysler Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
4663 Highway 17 West, Spragge, ON P0R 1K0