Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>RARE 007 EDITION - #565/700 MADE!!</strong></em></span><br />Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2003 Ford Thunderbird

93,000 MI

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Ford Thunderbird

RARE 007 EDITION - #565/700 MADE!!

Watch This Vehicle
12770705

2003 Ford Thunderbird

RARE 007 EDITION - #565/700 MADE!!

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1752872842
  2. 1752872842
  3. 1752872842
  4. 1752872840
  5. 1752872842
  6. 1752872839
  7. 1752872840
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,000MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP62A73Y105699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pink & White
  • Interior Colour White & Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 93,000 MI

Vehicle Description

RARE 007 EDITION - #565/700 MADE!!
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2010 Pontiac G3 5dr Wgn - One Owner - Low KM's for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2010 Pontiac G3 5dr Wgn - One Owner - Low KM's 118,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Versa SL - Low Low Km's ! for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2013 Nissan Versa SL - Low Low Km's ! 115,011 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 253,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2003 Ford Thunderbird