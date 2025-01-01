$37,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2003 Ford Thunderbird
RARE 007 EDITION - #565/700 MADE!!
2003 Ford Thunderbird
RARE 007 EDITION - #565/700 MADE!!
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,000MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP62A73Y105699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pink & White
- Interior Colour White & Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 93,000 MI
Vehicle Description
RARE 007 EDITION - #565/700 MADE!!
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
2010 Pontiac G3 5dr Wgn - One Owner - Low KM's 118,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Versa SL - Low Low Km's ! 115,011 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 253,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2003 Ford Thunderbird