Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

300,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

One Owner - Locally Owned - Dealer Serviced

Watch This Vehicle
13192316

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

One Owner - Locally Owned - Dealer Serviced

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1763574272121
  2. 1763574272611
  3. 1763574273039
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
300,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN WVWCR91K07W046085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Used 1975 Buick LeSabre Custom 350-V8 Runs Great !!! for sale in St. Catharines, ON
1975 Buick LeSabre Custom 350-V8 Runs Great !!! 50,000 MI $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr V6 Eddie Bauer One Owner Very Low Km's for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2010 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr V6 Eddie Bauer One Owner Very Low Km's 146,623 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 246,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit