2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Only 105,525 Kms, selling AS IS, AS Traded, Needs some body work, and safety work, Asking $3,500 AS IS. we dont know what it needs for safety. as we never checked it, just come by and check it out yourself. This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

105,507 KM

LT

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

105,507KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 1G1AT55H597254937

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,507 KM

Vehicle Description

We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

