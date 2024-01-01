$3,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT
Location
Ed's Auto Sales
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
905-680-4400
Sold As Is
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,507 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Only 105,525 Kms, selling AS IS, AS Traded, Needs some body work, and safety work, Asking $3,500 AS IS. we don't know what it needs for safety. as we never checked it, just come by and check it out yourself. This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
905-680-4400