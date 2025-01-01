Menu
<p>Great little standard shift car. Runs and drives well. Clutch feels good. Nice sporty looking vehicle. Fun little car to drive. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.</p>

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

255,527 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12641550
Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,527KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA3AU86W29U602860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Great little standard shift car. Runs and drives well. Clutch feels good. Nice sporty looking vehicle. Fun little car to drive. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-2542

