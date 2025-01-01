$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS
Location
Clean And Shine Auto Sales
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-2542
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,527KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA3AU86W29U602860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Great little standard shift car. Runs and drives well. Clutch feels good. Nice sporty looking vehicle. Fun little car to drive. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
