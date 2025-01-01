Menu
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

2012 Cadillac SRX

282,000 MI

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Cadillac SRX

Premium Collection

13130888

2012 Cadillac SRX

Premium Collection

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

282,000MI
VIN 3GYFNCE30CS562410

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Beige+Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 282,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Panoramic Roof

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Premium Collection for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2012 Cadillac SRX Premium Collection 282,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
