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2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
344,557KM
VIN JM1BL1V70C1606165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 344,557 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway.
This sedan has 344,557 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway.
This sedan has 344,557 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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2012 Mazda MAZDA3