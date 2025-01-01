Menu
QUATTRO !! CONVERTIBLE !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, BLUETOOTH, POWER MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PROXIMITY KEY, BUTTON START, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2013 Audi S5 is for sale today.

Poise and performance are the best descriptors of this S5. With relentless power and agility, and all the style, luxury, and technology to match, this luxury performance car is an easy choice for someone who wants to stand out. If you want to see just how powerful luxury can be, look no further than this Audi S5.This convertible has 106,428 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2013 Audi S5

106,428 KM

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Audi S5

Cabriolet 3.0 Premium

13072228

2013 Audi S5

Cabriolet 3.0 Premium

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,428KM
VIN WAULGBFH0DN002922

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 106,428 KM

QUATTRO !! CONVERTIBLE !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, BLUETOOTH, POWER MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PROXIMITY KEY, BUTTON START, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2013 Audi S5 is for sale today.

Poise and performance are the best descriptors of this S5. With relentless power and agility, and all the style, luxury, and technology to match, this luxury performance car is an easy choice for someone who wants to stand out. If you want to see just how powerful luxury can be, look no further than this Audi S5.This convertible has 106,428 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

rain sensing windshield wipers
Front fog lamps
COMPACT SPARE
Audi side assist

Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front/rear floor mats
HomeLink universal garage door opener
3-zone automatic climate control
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
(2) centre console cupholders
Adjustable centre armrest w/storage
Tilt & telescopic manually adjustable steering column
Glasses compartment above rearview mirror
Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass
Interior lighting -inc: front map lights, luggage compartment light, glove box, lighter, ashtray

Front/rear side curtain airbags
Electronic stability program (ESP) w/anti-slip regulation (ASR)
Rear armrest w/first aid kit
2-stage adaptive front airbags -inc: seat position detection & occupant classification system
LATCH system for outboard rear seats

quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Tool kit in spare wheel well
4-wheel front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
5-link front suspension
Self-locking centre differential
Electronically controlled speed sensitive Servotronic pwr steering
3.0L TFSI supercharged V6 engine

4-wheel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)
Cloth Convertible Top
Heated pwr folding aluminum look auto-dimming pwr mirrors w/LED turn indicators & memory
Heated windshield variable washer nozzles
Rear trunk integrated spoiler
50/50 split rear seat w/headrests
Centre console 12-volt outlet
3-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel w/steering wheel audio controls
Aluminum door sills w/S5 badging
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Interface
Adaptive automatic bi-xenon headlamps w/headlight washers
Instrument panel -inc: tachometer, speedometer, coolant temp, fuel level, various warning lights
7-speed automatic transmission -inc: S-tronic technology
Independent trapezoidal-link rear suspension
3-point seat belts at all seating positions w/front tensioners, force limiters
8-colour driver info system -inc: five-function trip computer (timer / miles-to-empty / average L/100km / average km/h / instant L/100km), outside temperature display, speed display, suspension status for optional adaptive air suspension, radio / telep...

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2013 Audi S5