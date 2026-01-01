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<p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Marlin Motors Limited</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>2013 Cadillac ATS All Wheel Drive</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Super nice sporty car with low kilometers! Loaded with all options & great fuel economy! Looks great inside & out!</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;><br>-2.0L Turbocharged Engine</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-All Wheel Drive</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Leather Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Sunroof</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Remote Start</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated Seatsl</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-BOSE Sound System</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Just serviced! Including brand new brakes all around,, spark plugs, upper & lower control arms, stabilizer links, fresh oil change, four wheel alignment & complete detail.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>$10,499 + HST/Licensing</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Financing & Warranties Available! </p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Fill out an application on our website below</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Visit our website - <a href=http://marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2013 Cadillac ATS

153,650 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Cadillac ATS

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14012736.808185915?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=27704

2013 Cadillac ATS

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
153,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AG5RX7D0173505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3065
  • Mileage 153,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Marlin Motors Limited

OMVIC & UCDA Registered

135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON

 

2013 Cadillac ATS All Wheel Drive



Super nice sporty car with low kilometers! Loaded with all options & great fuel economy! Looks great inside & out!


-2.0L Turbocharged Engine

-All Wheel Drive

-Leather Seats

-Sunroof

-Remote Start

-Heated Seatsl

-BOSE Sound System




Just serviced! Including brand new brakes all around,, spark plugs, upper & lower control arms, stabilizer links, fresh oil change, four wheel alignment & complete detail.

 

$10,499 + HST/Licensing

Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

 

Financing & Warranties Available! 

Fill out an application on our website below

Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-407-3002

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$10,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2013 Cadillac ATS