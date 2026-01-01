$10,499+ taxes & licensing
2013 Cadillac ATS
2013 Cadillac ATS
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3065
- Mileage 153,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Marlin Motors Limited
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON
2013 Cadillac ATS All Wheel Drive
Super nice sporty car with low kilometers! Loaded with all options & great fuel economy! Looks great inside & out!
-2.0L Turbocharged Engine
-All Wheel Drive
-Leather Seats
-Sunroof
-Remote Start
-Heated Seatsl
-BOSE Sound System
Just serviced! Including brand new brakes all around,, spark plugs, upper & lower control arms, stabilizer links, fresh oil change, four wheel alignment & complete detail.
$10,499 + HST/Licensing
Price Includes Safety & Carfax
Financing & Warranties Available!
Fill out an application on our website below
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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289-407-3002