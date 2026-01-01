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<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear DVD Entertainment, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.<br><br> <br>This 2013 Honda Odyssey is for sale today.<br> <br>Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey.<br> <br>This van has 95,017 km. Its Polished Metal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br> <br/><br>**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.<br><b>**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**</b><br><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2013 Honda Odyssey

95,017 KM

Details Description

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

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14294870

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,017KM
VIN 5FNRL5H63DB506787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear DVD Entertainment, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.


This 2013 Honda Odyssey is for sale today.

There's a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey.

This van has 95,017 km. It's Polished Metal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/


**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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$20,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2013 Honda Odyssey