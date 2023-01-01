Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

250,000 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10386567
  VIN: JM1BL1V7XD1774574

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 250,000 KM

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

