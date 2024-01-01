Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>HEATED STEERING WHEEL * SUNROOF * REMOTE START * BOSE STEREO * BLUETOOTH * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * REVERSE CAMERA * 1.4L 4 CYL., AUTO, FWD * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * NAVIGATION * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * 18 CHROME WHEELS *</div><div><br></div><div>INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *<br></div>

2014 Buick Encore

153,006 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Buick Encore

Leather ** BSM, NAV, HTD LEATH **

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Encore

Leather ** BSM, NAV, HTD LEATH **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1710256175
  2. 1710256175
  3. 1710256175
  4. 1710256175
  5. 1710256175
  6. 1710256175
  7. 1710256175
  8. 1710256175
  9. 1710256175
  10. 1710256175
  11. 1710256175
  12. 1710256175
  13. 1710256175
  14. 1710256175
  15. 1710256175
  16. 1710256175
  17. 1710256175
  18. 1710256175
  19. 1710256175
  20. 1710256175
  21. 1710256175
  22. 1710256175
  23. 1710256175
  24. 1710256175
  25. 1710256175
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,006KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KL4CJCSB3EB640560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,006 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED STEERING WHEEL * SUNROOF * REMOTE START * BOSE STEREO * BLUETOOTH * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * REVERSE CAMERA * 1.4L 4 CYL., AUTO, FWD * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * NAVIGATION * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * 18" CHROME WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Used 2011 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT ** AWD, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2011 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT ** AWD, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART ** 130,396 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ** FULL STOW N GO, CRUISE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ** FULL STOW N GO, CRUISE ** 180,690 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** 118,205 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Encore