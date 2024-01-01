Menu
<b>Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!</b> Enjoy SUV ride height in an efficient, stylish, compact package with the Chevy Trax. This 2014 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The 2014 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you want and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and more fun than you ever thought could fit. This SUV has 134,000 kms. Its blue topaz;jet black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2014 Chevrolet Trax

134,000 KM

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

134,000KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJKEB1EL212570

  • Exterior Colour Blue Topaz;jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!



Enjoy SUV ride height in an efficient, stylish, compact package with the Chevy Trax. This 2014 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The 2014 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you want and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and more fun than you ever thought could fit. This SUV has 134,000 kms. It's blue topaz;jet black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Bluetooth| OnStar| Steering Wheel Controls| Air Conditioning| Cruise Control

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2014 Chevrolet Trax