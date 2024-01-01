$9,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LS
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
134,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNCJKEB1EL212570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Topaz;jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
Enjoy SUV ride height in an efficient, stylish, compact package with the Chevy Trax. This 2014 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The 2014 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you want and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and more fun than you ever thought could fit. This SUV has 134,000 kms. It's blue topaz;jet black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Enjoy SUV ride height in an efficient, stylish, compact package with the Chevy Trax. This 2014 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The 2014 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you want and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and more fun than you ever thought could fit. This SUV has 134,000 kms. It's blue topaz;jet black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Bluetooth| OnStar| Steering Wheel Controls| Air Conditioning| Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades 14,126 KM $60,000 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 FWD 138,380 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS 161,892 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2014 Chevrolet Trax