<b>V8 4X4 !! REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, TOUCH DISPLAY SCREEN, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, SPRAY IN BED LINER, TONNEAU COVER, POWER GROUP, A/C, 22-INCH ALLOY WHEELS</b><br> This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 138,702 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

138,702 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CAM DUAL-CLIM HTD-SEATS 22-AL

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CAM DUAL-CLIM HTD-SEATS 22-AL

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

138,702KM
Used
VIN 1GTV2UECXEZ401696

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,702 KM

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
