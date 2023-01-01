2015 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 8 9 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10435920

10435920 Stock #: 10810

10810 VIN: 1GCWGFFF0F1112000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 87,894 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.