2015 Chevrolet Express

87,894 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

2500 ** A/C, TOW PKG **

2500 ** A/C, TOW PKG **

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,894KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435920
  • Stock #: 10810
  • VIN: 1GCWGFFF0F1112000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,894 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8L V8, AUTO, RWD, 2500 * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS * A/C * AUX. INPUT * SHORT WHEEL BASE * 
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

