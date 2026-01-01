$10,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of agility and technology in this all-wheel-drive crossover that refuses to compromise on style or substance.
Key Features & Benefits:
- All-wheel drive traction control for confident handling in any weather
- Advanced safety suite including dual side airbags and ABS braking
- Reverse camera for stress-free parking and backing up
- Power-operated windows, locks, mirrors, and driver's seat for ultimate convenience
- Dual sunroof/moonroof for open-air freedom
- Cruise control and adjustable steering wheel for personalized comfort
- Satellite and AM/FM radio with vocal assist telematics
- Cargo cover to keep your belongings secure and hidden
Superior Safety & All-Weather Capability
The 2016 TRAX combines advanced safety features with intelligent all-wheel drive technology, ensuring you navigate any road condition with confidence. The reverse camera eliminates guesswork when backing up, while dual side airbags and ABS braking provide peace of mind for you and your passengers. Whether you're facing rain, snow, or challenging terrain, this vehicle's traction control system keeps you firmly planted on the road.
Perfect for the Modern, Active Driver
Designed for individuals who demand both reliability and sophistication, the TRAX transforms your daily commute into a pleasure. The power-operated features—from windows to seats to mirrors—mean less effort and more enjoyment during every drive. With satellite radio and vocal assist technology, you'll stay connected and entertained, while the spacious cargo area (protected by a cover) handles everything from groceries to weekend gear. This is the vehicle for people who refuse to settle for ordinary.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
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Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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