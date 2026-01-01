2016 Chevrolet Trax

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<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Experience the perfect blend of agility and technology in this all-wheel-drive crossover that refuses to compromise on style or substance.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Key Features & Benefits:</strong></p><ul><li>All-wheel drive traction control for confident handling in any weather</li><li>Advanced safety suite including dual side airbags and ABS braking</li><li>Reverse camera for stress-free parking and backing up</li><li>Power-operated windows, locks, mirrors, and drivers seat for ultimate convenience</li><li>Dual sunroof/moonroof for open-air freedom</li><li>Cruise control and adjustable steering wheel for personalized comfort</li><li>Satellite and AM/FM radio with vocal assist telematics</li><li>Cargo cover to keep your belongings secure and hidden</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Superior Safety & All-Weather Capability</strong><br>The 2016 TRAX combines advanced safety features with intelligent all-wheel drive technology, ensuring you navigate any road condition with confidence. The reverse camera eliminates guesswork when backing up, while dual side airbags and ABS braking provide peace of mind for you and your passengers. Whether youre facing rain, snow, or challenging terrain, this vehicles traction control system keeps you firmly planted on the road.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Perfect for the Modern, Active Driver</strong><br>Designed for individuals who demand both reliability and sophistication, the TRAX transforms your daily commute into a pleasure. The power-operated features—from windows to seats to mirrors—mean less effort and more enjoyment during every drive. With satellite radio and vocal assist technology, youll stay connected and entertained, while the spacious cargo area (protected by a cover) handles everything from groceries to weekend gear. This is the vehicle for people who refuse to settle for ordinary.</p><ul><li>NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*</li><li>*** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:<br><a href=”http://www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></li></ul>

2016 Chevrolet Trax

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14143342

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB5GL201477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of agility and technology in this all-wheel-drive crossover that refuses to compromise on style or substance.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • All-wheel drive traction control for confident handling in any weather
  • Advanced safety suite including dual side airbags and ABS braking
  • Reverse camera for stress-free parking and backing up
  • Power-operated windows, locks, mirrors, and driver's seat for ultimate convenience
  • Dual sunroof/moonroof for open-air freedom
  • Cruise control and adjustable steering wheel for personalized comfort
  • Satellite and AM/FM radio with vocal assist telematics
  • Cargo cover to keep your belongings secure and hidden

Superior Safety & All-Weather Capability
The 2016 TRAX combines advanced safety features with intelligent all-wheel drive technology, ensuring you navigate any road condition with confidence. The reverse camera eliminates guesswork when backing up, while dual side airbags and ABS braking provide peace of mind for you and your passengers. Whether you're facing rain, snow, or challenging terrain, this vehicle's traction control system keeps you firmly planted on the road.

Perfect for the Modern, Active Driver
Designed for individuals who demand both reliability and sophistication, the TRAX transforms your daily commute into a pleasure. The power-operated features—from windows to seats to mirrors—mean less effort and more enjoyment during every drive. With satellite radio and vocal assist technology, you'll stay connected and entertained, while the spacious cargo area (protected by a cover) handles everything from groceries to weekend gear. This is the vehicle for people who refuse to settle for ordinary.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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$10,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2016 Chevrolet Trax