$13,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200
LX
2016 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
107,644KM
Used
VIN 1C3CCCFB0GN146978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,644 KM
Vehicle Description
Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, A/C, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
This 2016 Chrysler 200 is for sale today.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 107,644 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 200's trim level is LX. Experience luxury, stunning performance and world-class design with standard Keyless Enter 'n Go and an advanced 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir inline 4 cylinder engine. Additional feature on this LX include 17 inch wheels, power 1st row windows, cruise control, an engine auto stop-start feature, steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats, air conditioning and an advanced stability control system.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCFB0GN146978.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Interior
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Continental Radio Manufacturer
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
Tires: 215/55R17 BSW All Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Chrysler 200