$12,498+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
EX + Eco
2016 Kia Soul
EX + Eco
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$12,498
+ taxes & licensing
153,079KM
Used
VIN KNDJP3A56G7348818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,079 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Kia Soul is for sale today.
With the 2016 Kia Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's very easy to maneuver in tight spaces, yet it still offers impressive interior space thanks to the boxy design. Adults fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't always the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the new Soul as well. The stronger overall structure of the Soul has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) as a Top Safety Pick, plus a federal 5-star overall safety rating.This wagon has 153,079 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2016 Kia Soul